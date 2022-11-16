Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 438,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

