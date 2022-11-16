Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,337. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

