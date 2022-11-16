Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

LH stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.54. 14,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

