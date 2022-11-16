Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. 90,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,994. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

