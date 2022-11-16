Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 364,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 519,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

