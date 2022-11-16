Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 230 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. 70,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.