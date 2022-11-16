Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 5,875 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 136,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

