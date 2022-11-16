Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.31. 102,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,110. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

