Boston Family Office LLC Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
MO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 93,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
