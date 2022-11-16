Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 273.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,282. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.