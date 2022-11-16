Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,276,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $336.00. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,615. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,656 shares of company stock worth $3,240,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

