Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 37,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,987. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

