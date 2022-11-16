Boston Family Office LLC Has $392,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

