Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.