Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. 150,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.