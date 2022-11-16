Boston Family Office LLC Buys 875 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 38.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $463.46.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

