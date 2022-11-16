Boston Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 22,565 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131,540 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

