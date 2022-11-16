Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 71.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,884,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 546.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

ADI traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. 30,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

