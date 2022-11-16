Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

