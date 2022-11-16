Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

