Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

