Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Up 2.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $107.03. 4,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 822.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 137,637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 53,732 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

