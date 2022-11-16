Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NYSE BOOT opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

