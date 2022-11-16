Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
