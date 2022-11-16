BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

