BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.17. Approximately 4,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.07.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.63.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

