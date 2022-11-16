BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.74 and last traded at C$19.63. 63,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 110,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.59.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

