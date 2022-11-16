Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Blucora Trading Up 2.4 %

BCOR opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $466,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blucora by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Blucora by 45.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 222,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Blucora by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.