bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bleuacacia Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

