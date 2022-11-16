Blackstone Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 52,968 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 19,539 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

