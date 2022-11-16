Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,164. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.