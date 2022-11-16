Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.23. 14,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $302.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

