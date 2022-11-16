Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

