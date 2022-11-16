Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 183,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

