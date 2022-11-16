Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.97. 93,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $233.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

