Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.