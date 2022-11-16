BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE BKSY remained flat at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.