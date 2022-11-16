Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,209. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

