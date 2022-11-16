Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 188,336 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,336 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,197. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

