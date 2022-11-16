Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

INTC traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 1,022,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

