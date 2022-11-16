Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 725,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

