Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,526,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

