Bivin & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,823 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89.

