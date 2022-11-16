BitDAO 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.42 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $903.44 million and $18.42 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00573779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.67 or 0.29887198 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

