Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $6.43 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00038805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.66218586 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,084,608.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

