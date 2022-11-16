Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $14.70 or 0.00088780 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $257.44 million and $6.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.