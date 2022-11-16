Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading 11.5% Higher

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Biostage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

