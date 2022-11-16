BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 0.6%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 1,710,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,254,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £12.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.96.
BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
