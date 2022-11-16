BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Stock Down 8.3 %
BIOLASE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
