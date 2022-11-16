BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

