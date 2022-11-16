Binance USD Trading 0% Higher This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $23.19 billion and approximately $7.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,180,130,279 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.