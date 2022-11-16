BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) were down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 8,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,318,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.